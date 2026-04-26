TEHRAN — As the Israeli military continues its military aggression across the region, new revelations have emerged detailing the unprecedented depth of the military alliance between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

According to officials cited in an April 26 Axios report by former Israeli military officer Barak Ravid, Israel dispatched an Iron Dome air-defense battery along with several dozen Israeli troops to operate it on Emirati soil early in the recent U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression against Iran.

The deployment marks the first time Israel has ever sent its signature missile shield, the Iron Dome, abroad and the first time any Arab country has hosted Israeli combat personnel. This move comes despite the system’s demonstrated inability to halt Iran’s advanced retaliatory strikes, which analysts say have exposed the limitations of Israeli air defense when faced with high-volume, multi-vector assaults.

Across the region, the reaction has been one of outrage. For many, the spectacle of Israeli forces overseeing Emirati airspace, following a relentless string of military actions, strikes a chord of deep resentment.

Against the backdrop of the Gaza genocide, the offensive in Lebanon, the tightening occupation of the West Bank, airstrikes on Yemen, and two unprovoked campaigns of aggression against Iran, this partnership is viewed by many in the region as a stinging betrayal, all the more grievous given that Israel has killed at least 80,000 people across the region since October 2023.

The deployment builds directly on the 2020 “normalization” deal, which critics have long described not as a peace treaty but as a treacherous containment pact against Iran and the Axis of Resistance.

Trade between the UAE and Israel reached $3.2 billion last year, yet that figure pales beside the $28 billion in annual commerce with Iran that Abu Dhabi has now jeopardized.

Analysts observe that the Emirati leadership has effectively outsourced its national autonomy, prioritizing Israeli hardware over Islamic and Arab solidarity. This shift occurs as international condemnation of Israel’s military conduct hits an all-time high, leaving the UAE increasingly isolated in its diplomatic stance.