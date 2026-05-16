UN body expresses solidarity with Iranian youth against US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN - The United Nations Youth Office has responded to a letter and petition from more than 300,000 young Iranians, mostly ‘Generation Z’, who had urged the UN body to condemn the attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime.

In March, Iranian youth and teenagers signed a letter to UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and his Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs, Felipe Paullier, warning them that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran ‘can result in devastating and long-term consequences for an entire generation’.

“Attacks against residential areas, hospitals, schools, cultural heritage sites, and humanitarian facilities are reprehensible and unjustifiable.

Disruption of education, destruction of social infrastructure, severe environmental harm, psychological trauma, and direct threats to their safety can result in devastating and long-term consequences for an entire generation.

On the morning of Saturday, 28 February 2026 (9 Esfand 1404), several locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran — including key national governmental and administrative centers — were targeted in a series of organized and deliberate military attacks attributed to the Government of the United States of America and the Israeli regime.

In the following days, additional strikes hit multiple civilian areas and vital infrastructure across several provinces. The human consequences of these attacks, particularly for children, teenagers, and youth, are profoundly alarming.

We, the Generation Z youth and teenagers of Iran, express our deep concern regarding these aggressive attacks and strongly condemn the actions that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives — including civilians — and the destruction of national infrastructure, cultural heritage, and civilian property.

We sincerely hope that the United Nations Office of Youth, in line with its mandate to empower and support young people, will pay due attention to these concerns and help raise global awareness about the conditions of the affected children, teenagers, and youth,” part of the letter reads.

In its official response, signed by Paulier, the UN Youth Office has expressed hope for the health and well-being of Iranian youth and appreciated their courage in engaging with this international organization.

The letter acknowledged the concerns raised by Iranian youth and emphasized the UN’s call for de-escalation, dialogue, and protection of civilians, especially young people.

The UN Youth Office has also expressed solidarity with all young people involved in wars and conflicts and welcomed the continued raising of demands and the expansion of cooperation with the Office.