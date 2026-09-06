From Shiraz to Zanzibar: A look into centuries-old Persian connection

TEHRAN - For centuries, the Indian Ocean served not as a barrier separating Iran from East Africa, but as a maritime corridor linking the two regions.

Seasonal monsoon winds carried sailors, merchants, religious scholars and migrants between the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Peninsula, the Swahili coast and the Indian subcontinent, creating networks through which goods, ideas, languages, religions and cultural practices circulated.

Among the most enduring traditions associated with these connections is the story of the “Shirazis”, people said to have migrated from the southern Iranian city, to the East African coast. The story has long occupied an important place in the historical memory of communities in Zanzibar, Kilwa, Mombasa and other parts of the Swahili coast. But historians have increasingly cautioned against interpreting the tradition as evidence of a single, large-scale migration from the Iranian city of Shiraz.

Instead, the history appears to have been shaped by successive movements of people across the western Indian Ocean, including merchants and settlers from the Persian Gulf, as well as by intermarriage and the gradual formation of cosmopolitan coastal communities.

Tanzanian historian Professor Abdul Sheriff has been one of the most prominent scholars to examine this complex history. Born in Zanzibar in 1939, Sheriff studied geography and history at the University of California, Los Angeles, before earning a doctorate in African history from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. He later became a professor of history at the University of Dar es Salaam and played a major role in the study and preservation of Zanzibar’s heritage. His work has focused particularly on the history of Zanzibar, the Swahili coast and the dhow culture of the Indian Ocean.

His 2010 book Dhow Cultures of the Indian Ocean: Cosmopolitanism, Commerce and Islam places the movement of people between Iran and Africa within the wider history of the Indian Ocean. Sheriff argues that the dhow was not simply a vessel for transporting commodities. Because sailors and merchants often had to remain in foreign ports until seasonal winds allowed their return journeys, maritime trade created opportunities for long-term residence, intermarriage and cultural exchange. Over time, commercial networks developed into social and cultural communities.

The monsoon system was central to this process. Sailors could travel between the East African coast and the Persian Gulf at particular times of the year, then return when the winds changed. Ports such as Siraf and Hormuz were part of a much wider maritime network extending toward the African coast. Zanzibar, meanwhile, occupied a strategically important position at the center of the Swahili coast, where maritime routes connected Africa with Arabia, Persia and India.

One of the best-known accounts of Persian migration to East Africa concerns Ali ibn al-Hasan, traditionally described as a member of a Shirazi ruling family who established himself at Kilwa. The story is preserved in versions of the Kilwa Chronicle, a collection of traditions concerning the history of the city-state.

The traditional account should, however, be treated with caution. Earlier historians interpreted it literally, while later scholars questioned whether the “Shirazi” migration represented a direct movement of people from Shiraz to Kilwa.

Historian Neville Chittick, for example, argued that the available archaeological and documentary evidence did not support a simple account of a direct migration from the Persian Gulf to Kilwa. He suggested instead that the movement associated with the Shirazi tradition may have involved settlers from the Banadir coast of present-day Somalia. His study also connected the emergence of a Shirazi dynasty at Kilwa with archaeological evidence and locally minted coins.

Other research has nevertheless strengthened the case for a genuine Persian component in the history of the Swahili coast. Archaeologist Stéphane Pradines, examining the site of Sanje ya Kati near Kilwa, argued that archaeological evidence points to Persian influence on the East African coast between roughly the 10th and 12th centuries. At the same time, he stressed that “Shirazi” should not automatically be understood as meaning people exclusively from the city of Shiraz.

More recent genetic research has added another layer to the debate. A 2023 study of medieval populations from the Swahili coast found evidence of admixture between African and Persian-associated populations beginning around AD 1000. The researchers said the findings were consistent with accounts of Persian arrivals preserved in the Kilwa Chronicle, while emphasizing the complex African and Asian ancestry of Swahili populations.

The evidence therefore points to interaction rather than replacement. African coastal communities were not passive recipients of an imported Persian civilization. They were active participants in the development of the societies that became known as Swahili.



Trade was one of the principal mechanisms behind this process. Merchants did not merely exchange ivory, spices, timber, textiles and other commodities. They also exchanged technologies, religious ideas, architectural traditions, languages and social practices. The resulting urban culture was distinctly Swahili, even though it contained elements derived from several parts of the Indian Ocean world.

Architecture provides some of the clearest evidence of these interactions. Historic mosques and houses along the Swahili coast reflect centuries of contact between African communities and societies across the Indian Ocean. The 12th-century Kufic inscription at Kizimkazi in Zanzibar is among the important archaeological remains associated with the early Islamic history of the islands. Sheriff has also examined the architectural connections between Zanzibar, the Swahili coast and the Persian Gulf.

Cultural connections were not confined to architecture and material remains. Elements associated with the Persian calendar have also survived in parts of Zanzibar and the wider Swahili world. The celebration known as Nairuzi, a local form of the name Nowruz, has been associated with communities in Zanzibar and other coastal areas. In Makunduchi, in southern Unguja, the Mwaka Kogwa festival continues to combine ritual combat, singing, dancing, fire and communal celebration.

The story of the Shirazis is consequently not simply a story of migration from one Iranian city to Africa. It is a story of movement, settlement, marriage, commerce and cultural exchange across an ocean that connected rather than divided societies.

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