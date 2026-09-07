Iran, Pakistan tourism cooperation discussed at HEGTA meeting

TEHRAN – Ways to expand tourism and investment cooperation between Iran and Pakistan were discussed at a meeting between the head of the Tourism Group of Iran’s Social Security Organization (HEGTA) and Iran’s commercial counsellor in Pakistan.

Alireza Tabesh, chief executive of HEGTA, and Morad Nemati, Iran’s commercial counsellor in Pakistan, held the meeting at HEGTA on Sunday evening, focusing on opportunities to strengthen tourism ties and facilitate investment between the two countries.

Tabesh highlighted the historical, cultural and religious ties between the two neighboring countries, saying the shared heritage provides a basis for expanding cultural links as well as tourism and investment cooperation.

He stressed the need to make greater use of the Pakistani market and proposed developing a range of inbound tour packages for different groups, including families, academics, traders and businesspeople.

The packages could cover pilgrimage, health, nature, scientific, industrial, cultural and business tourism, while featuring a variety of destinations across Iran, he said.

Tabesh added that reciprocal tours and familiarization trips (FAM trips) could serve as an initial step toward gaining a better understanding of the Pakistani market, developing travel packages and expanding inbound tourism from Pakistan.

The meeting also addressed the use of targeted advertising and marketing in Urdu and English, as well as artificial intelligence tools alongside conventional marketing and in-person negotiations, to reach the Pakistani market more effectively.

Nemati, for his part, stressed the importance of using existing bilateral memoranda of understanding and agreements to expand tourism cooperation and strengthen ties between the private sectors of Iran and Pakistan.

He also highlighted the potential for HEGTA to establish links with Pakistani business and tourism operators and use available capacities to attract tourists and investors.

They also discussed expanding flight programs, removing travel barriers and facilitating the implementation of inbound tours, emphasizing the need to translate existing potential into practical and implementable programs.

It was agreed to pursue several projects that can produce tangible outcomes, while making greater use of the private-sector capacities of the two countries.

AM