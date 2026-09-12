Iran discover rivals at 2026 ICF Canoe Polo World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s canoe polo team have discovered their opponents at the 2026 ICF Canoe Polo World Championships.

Iran U21 team are drawn in Group A along with Spain (defending champions), New Zealand, China, and Switzerland.

will start the campaign on Tuesday with a match against New Zealand.

The ICF Canoe Polo World Championships are international competitions in the sport of canoe polo. They have taken place every two years since 1994 (U21 since 2002), in a different venue each time. Medals are awarded by national team; the German team have won the most medals in total.

The 2026 Canoe Polo World Championships will be held in Duisburg, Germany from Sept. 15 to 20.