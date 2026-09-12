Changwon 2026: Iranian para shooters win gold and silver

TEHRAN - Faezeh Ahmadi and Nasrin Shahi Samakhoun from Iran claimed a gold and silver medal respectively at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships on Saturday.

Iran’s female athletes produced an incredible performance to win the nation’s first gold at the Changwon 2026 Worlds.

Ahmadi, the reigning Asian Para Games champion, displayed remarkable consistency to claim her first Worlds title and a LA28 quota place for her country, winning the P2 - 10m air pistol women SH1 with 238.3.

Emotions flowed after Ahmadi fired her final shot and secured victory ahead of compatriot Nasrin Shahi Samakhoun, a former champion at the Changwon World Cups, who finished with 233.7 points.

India's 20-year-old Bhakti Sharma denied Iran a clean sweep by claiming bronze after an impressive performance to finish on 213.1. Three-time Paralympic champion Sareh Javanmardi finished fourth on 194.1.

Earlier, the Iranian trio - Ahmadi, Samakhoun and Javanmardi - also combined for a world record effort of 1707-44x in the qualification to take the team gold.

A total of 324 athletes from 53 nations chase world titles and LA28 qualification quotas at the WSPS World Championships from 10 to 15 September in Korea.