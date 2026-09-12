Iran Air seeks to resume flights to Malaysia

TEHRAN - Iran’s flag carrier, Iran Air, has explored the resumption of flights to Malaysia following a lengthy suspension, the airline said after its chief executive met with Malaysia’s ambassador to Iran.

Taher Abdolhay, chief executive of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, formally known as Iran Air, held talks with Dato’ Wan Yusri, Malaysia’s ambassador, on expanding the airline’s flight network and exploring opportunities for its return to East Asia, Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

The meeting focused on the capacities and requirements for restoring Iran Air flights to Malaysia, as well as opportunities to resume services to the country after a prolonged interruption.

They also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening air links between Iran and Malaysia, particularly their role in promoting economic, trade, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Abdolhay said restoring the Tehran-Kuala Lumpur route could, as a first step, facilitate travel by passengers and tourists while helping expand economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

He stressed Iran Air’s role as Iran’s national flag carrier and described the development of air connectivity as an effective means of strengthening relations between Iran and Malaysia.

Wan Yusri, for his part, welcomed the prospect of Iran Air resuming flights to Malaysia and highlighted the airline’s history and position as Iran’s flag carrier, the report said.

He also expressed readiness to support and facilitate the necessary coordination for the resumption of Iran Air services to Malaysia.

In addition, the meeting examined the coordination and other requirements for restoring flights, available capacities, opportunities for cooperation between relevant sectors and challenges facing the process.

AM