Iranian women showcase traditional crafts at BRICS exhibition in New Delhi

TEHRAN – A group of female Iranian artisans highlight skills at a handicraft’s exhibition being held on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The five-day exhibition, titled BRICS Bazaar, runs from Sept. 10 to 15. It brings together handicrafts from BRICS member countries in an effort to strengthen cultural and artistic cooperation, as well as broader economic and political ties.

The exhibition was designed as a symbol of cultural links among the participating countries, according to IRNA’s correspondent in the Indian capital.

At the entrance, handmade carpets from member countries are arranged in a circle in a range of colors, highlighting the cultural, ethnic and religious diversity of the BRICS grouping.

Talking to IRNA, Ameneh Sedighi, an artisan from Iran’s northern Gilan province, said her participation aimed to introduce Iranian traditional embroidery, particularly Rashti-doozi, to international visitors.

She said the craft dates back between 330 and 550 years before Christ and was historically practiced by men, but is now carried out by women.

Rashti-doozi is produced using natural silk thread from Gilan and a special hook, Sedighi, who teaches the craft, said.

“We were able to showcase the distinguished art of Rashti-doozi and our country’s traditional arts to visitors at this exhibition,” she said.

Sedighi said foreign visitors, particularly Indians, had shown strong interest in Iranian handicrafts and praised the host government’s cooperation with Iranian artisans.

The exhibition also highlights the similarities between the handicrafts of Kashmir and Iran. A representative from Kashmir attributed the resemblance to the close cultural ties between the two peoples, IRNA said.

The BRICS grouping, whose name derives from its original members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was established in 2009. It has since expanded beyond its founding membership.

AM