The power of knowledge, joined with piety and ethics, protects humanity from criminal US and Israel

TEHRAN — Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has described power rooted in knowledge, piety and ethics as a shield against what he called the “savagery of the system of domination,” particularly referring to the United States and the Zionist regime.

In a message marking the beginning of the new academic year, the Leader addressed Iranian students, teachers and professors, paying tribute to those who were martyred during the recent Imposed War and urging the younger generation to pursue knowledge, skills, ethical development and the preservation of national identity.

The full text of the Leader’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

"Allah will raise in rank those of you who have faith and those who have been given knowledge" (Quran 58:11).

The start of the new academic year and the reopening of the houses of knowledge and letters in schools and universities, heralds vitality, hope, and the nation's swift movement toward a bright and glorious future. This is a future whose realization rests in the capable hands of the dear children of Iran and those educated by the school of Islam and the Islamic Revolution. This is the same generation in which the Great Khomeini and the magnanimous Martyr Khamenei, may God elevate their noble stations, repeatedly expressed their hope.

Now that the gates of a new academic year are opening before a vast multitude of students, scholars, and wayfarers in pursuit of knowledge and wisdom and they begin a new chapter of learning and insight with hope in divine success, it’s fitting that we once again honor the memory of the students martyred in the recent Imposed War in sympathy with the grieving mothers and fathers. This year, the memorable days marking the start of the academic year renew the grief of separation from our departed children for us. In schools and universities, the absence of some students, professors, and teachers will be felt. And this sorrow will guide our minds toward the true nature of the conflict between good and evil, and the war between Truth and Falsehood.



It’s the responsibility of today's students and scholars to strive to equip themselves with knowledge and piety, hope and ethics, and wisdom and capability. They must also remove the veils of ignorance and darkness so that by breaking the boundaries of knowledge and conquering the progress-building summits, they may fulfill their historic mission to elevate Islamic Iran. This task is carried out in a place that is their second home. Therefore, I say to these dear people that it’s necessary for you to always safeguard its sanctities in the best possible manner. And by continually raising your level of awareness and insight, and by improving your conduct and character, make this the focal point of your homeland's progress. Take full advantage of the few years you spend in this sanctuary of knowledge, letters, and vitality, and hope for your own self-improvement. This self-improvement includes self-improvement in the most important element of human life, which is connection with the Creator, the Exalted; self-improvement in your relations with your fellow human beings, your compatriots, and your family; and self-improvement in acquiring knowledge and attaining every kind of skill.



During this time, practice thinking correctly, taking action with initiative, and always be the guardians of the roots of your national identity, your cultural honor and independence, your mother tongue, the sacred flag of the Islamic system, and its other symbols. Soon the time will come when you will find your proper role in society. In fulfilling that role in the best possible manner, you will bring honor to yourselves and to your country.



In an age when the savagery of the system of domination — particularly the criminal US government and the illegitimate Zionist regime — is rampant, the power that springs from knowledge, which is joined with piety and ethics, is like an iron shield and a sharp sword that cuts short the aggressors' hands from harming humanity. You now sit in classrooms where the generations who sat on those dear benches shortly before you are now on the various fronts defending the homeland and honor of Islamic Iran, creating dignity and authority. They will be models and guiding lights for you, just as before them, there were those in these same classrooms who are now counted to be among the exemplars of sacrifice, emblems of the nation's grandeur, and legends of greatness and nobility.



A final word concerning teachers and professors. We are all indebted to our teachers in every stage of our education. This dear, beloved group — who often encounter the purest emotions of their students — deserves to be honored by all, in every gathering, and at all times. The magnanimity and contentment typically observed in them don’t satisfy the officials regarding their current living conditions. God willing, through wise planning, effective efforts will be made to improve their living conditions, particularly since this matter is more than just the fulfillment of a legal duty and is something that arises from the heart.



May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon the professors, teachers, students, and scholars martyred in the Third Imposed War. At their forefront was our wise Leader and magnanimous, martyred mentor, may God elevate his noble station, who played a great role in the country's remarkable acceleration in gaining knowledge. Furthermore, I wish to express my gratitude to all the mentors, teachers, and professors in the fields of knowledge, learning, and religion. I also offer my congratulations and welcome each and every one of the good students and scholars of the Iranian nation. May they, through the blessed prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], may God hasten his noble reappearance, be increasingly more successful in reaching the summits of knowledge, letters, and progress, God willing.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Shahrivar 31, 1405 AHS

[Sept. 22, 2026]