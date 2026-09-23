‘School reopening ceremony’ added to Iran’s national intangible heritage list

TEHRAN - Iran has officially registered the traditional ceremony marking the reopening of schools as part of the country’s national intangible cultural heritage, the minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts said on Wednesday.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said the ceremony was registered to recognize the role of schools in shaping the historical memory and cultural identity of generations of Iranians.

“We registered the school reopening ceremony today in the national intangible heritage list so that we remember that school holds a sacred place in the historical memory of the Iranian people, and the school bell marks the beginning of a part of Iran’s cultural and artistic memory,” Salehi-Amiri said.

He made the remarks during a ceremony marking the beginning of the 2026-2027 academic year at Shahid Behzadi Elementary School in Tehran, where a registration plaque was unveiled as well.

The event was attended by First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref, Education Minister Alireza Kazemi, Tehran Governor-General Mohammad-Sadeq Motamedian and other officials.

Salehi-Amiri said the school is more than a place for formal education and represents a shared experience that has contributed to the formation of individual and social identities across generations.

“Alongside studying, we should learn from Iran,” he said, urging students to recognize the historical foundations on which the country has been built and preserved by successive generations.

The minister noted that many prominent figures and officials attending the ceremony had once sat in classrooms and behind school desks themselves.

Salehi-Amiri said the national registration of the ceremony reflects the importance of preserving customs and rituals shared by successive generations, describing them as an integral part of Iran’s intangible cultural heritage and cultural identity.

AM