"A Time for Exhilaration of Horses" Widely Acclaimed in U.S.

TEHRAN The Iranian film A Time for Exhilaration of Horses by director Bahman Qobadi is one of few Iranian films widely screened and acclaimed in the United States. The American Shooting Gallery, a chain-club for screening outstanding foreign films, in a statement said that A Time for Exhilaration of Horses is an attractive and memorable Iranian film which has been widely screened in the United States. The film has been screened simultaneously in Washington D.C., Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Maryland, Indiana, California, Michigan, Arizona and state of Washington. The statement added that the film has officially been nominated for the Academy Awards. The U.S. film critics in different states have expressed positive views on the film.

The film critic of Los Angles Times, Steve Wasserman, described A Time for Exhilaration of horses as an overwhelming and unforgettable film. Furthermore, Robert Dienerstein, the film reviewer of the Denver-based film journal Rocky Mountain called the film strong and extraordinary. Also the film critic of Boston Globe, J. Carr, said that he would keep the memory of the film forever. The screening of A Time for Exhilaration of Horses started on October 27 in 16 American cities and was expected to continue until November 9. But due to the great enthusiasm expressed by the American public, the film is still being screened in some American cities, including Washington D.C. The statement issued by shooting gallery also referred to some international prizes so far awarded to A Time for Exhilaration of Horses.

