Paleolithic and Neolithic Settlements Discovered in Lorestan

TEHRAN Iranian archaeologists have identified 21 settlement sites in Lorestan Province belonging to the Paleolithic and Neolithic eras.

Before this discovery, only five caves had been discovered by foreign archaeologists. The Cultural Heritage Organization has identified a settlement site belonging to the Paleolithic era. This site belongs to the Neanderthal era, 250,000 to 40,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, according to the Cultural Heritage Organization, a rock haven at a height of 200 meters containing stone tools has been found in the area.

According to the head of the archaeologists, Mazeyar Ashrafyan, the discovery of an extensive area, consisting of a rock haven along with stone tools which Neolithic men left behind, is very impressive.