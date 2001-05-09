Atrianfar Appointed as New City Council President

TEHRAN The Tehran City Council, during its Wednesday session, appointed Mohammad Atrianfar as its new council chairman.

According to the council's Public Relations Office, in the same session Saeid Hajjarian was appointed vice-president, Morteza Lotfi and Mohammad-Hossein Doroudian were appointed secretaries of the council's board of directors and Seyed Mahmoud Alizadeh-Tabatabaei was appointed treasurer of the council.

Prior to the new appointments, Rahmatollah Khosravi, one of the 15 members of the council, acted as chairman for 16 months.