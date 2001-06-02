Iran's Green Society Informs Future President of Its Demands

TEHRAN In a 12-point statement released on in Mashhad, Khorasan Province, on Friday, the "Green Society of Iran" announced what it demanded from the next president.

The statement, signed by the society's Secretary General Mohammad Rezvani called on the next president to give priority to the reform or elimination of adverse environmental consequences in urban areas as well as in marine and land ecosystems.

Taking environmental issues and economic value of natural resources into consideration at the time of planning for the development of the country, laying special emphasis on upgrading people's knowledge about their environment and encouraging environmental NGOs to play an active role in related areas are among demands the society has stressed in its statement.

The next president has been also recommended to take steps toward reform of the administrative structure pertaining to the environment, completion of environmental regulations and standards and promotion of the production-consumption pattern with an aim to reduce wastage and increase recycling.

The society has also underlined its support for the employment of environmental technology through transfer of expertise, research and development and called on the next president to make those who cause harm to the environment to compensate.