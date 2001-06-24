"Assembly of Present and Former MPs" Contacts U.S. Organizations: Deputy

TEHRAN Pointing to the fact that members of a group called the "Assembly of Present and Former Deputies" write letters to U.S. organizations, the Salmas deputy in the Majlis, Ali Akbar Aqaei, said that they have no right to do this in the name of the great nation of Iran and under the name of the "Assembly of Former and Present Deputies," adding that the shame would be registered in history under their own names.

In regard to the fact that the eighth presidential election was in fact a sign of Islamic democracy and a step toward strengthening national sovereignty and Iran's system of government, he said that through the unprecedented participation of people in the elections, a unique opportunity has been provided for the realization of the nation's causes and also for organizing the social, political, economic and cultural future of the country, adding that the Executive branch, the Majlis and the Judiciary should do their best to make the atmosphere of the country conducive to solidarity, unity and serving the nation.

Pointing to the eighth presidential election, he said that although the Iranian nation experienced the best kind of independent election in the world, yet some officials caused tension, frustration, and concern.