"Assembly of Present and Former MPs" Contacts U.S. Organizations: Deputy
In regard to the fact that the eighth presidential election was in fact a sign of Islamic democracy and a step toward strengthening national sovereignty and Iran's system of government, he said that through the unprecedented participation of people in the elections, a unique opportunity has been provided for the realization of the nation's causes and also for organizing the social, political, economic and cultural future of the country, adding that the Executive branch, the Majlis and the Judiciary should do their best to make the atmosphere of the country conducive to solidarity, unity and serving the nation.
Pointing to the eighth presidential election, he said that although the Iranian nation experienced the best kind of independent election in the world, yet some officials caused tension, frustration, and concern.