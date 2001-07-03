Tehran University to Hold Seminar Against Violence

TEHRAN Tehran University dormitory will host a one-day seminar against violence on July 9, marking the second anniversary of the crackdown by anti-riot police on the dormitory.

A member of the Central Council of the Islamic Association of Tehran University Students Hamid Choubineh told IRNA on Tuesday that the seminar will be held in cooperation with the Office for Consolidation of Unity (OCU).

Choubineh said the association plans to confer its annual students prize to President Mohammad Khatami. He said the move is aimed to publicize culture of peace and friendship, dialogue coupled with logic and ration, appreciate invaluable services of the president in the field of culture and establish atmosphere of understanding, peace and tolerance on the domestic and international scenes.

The member of the Central Council of the Islamic Association of Tehran University said that Mostafa Tajzadeh, Lalaeipour, Saeid Hajjarian, Mohsen Armin, Aghajeri, Ataollah Mohajerani, Rabiei, Rahami, Soleymani, Tajik, Bashirieh, Alawi-Tabar and Abdi have been invited to address the meeting.

On July 8, 1999, anti-riot police unlawfully entered Tehran University dormitory to break up student demonstrations against closure of the now banned Persian daily **** Salam****.

The crackdown followed condemnation of top officials and legal action against police personnel involved in the crackdown.

July 8 marks national day against violence.