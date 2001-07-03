Medical Experts, Along With Psychologists Can Help Addicts

Experts rightly believe that the drug addiction crisis is a major threat to national security as well as serious health problem.

Unfortunately, in Iran this problem is worsening day by day due to various reasons, including activities of groups in neighboring countries such as the Taleban militia who have made Afghanistan the largest producer of opium in the world.

The Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) Director for the Anti-Narcotics Department of Tehran Province, Brig. Gen. Ali Aslani, was quoted on Tuesday as saying that the rate of drug addiction has soared in the province in recent years.

He also said that the price of opium in the province has quadrupled compared to four months ago.

It is true that anti-narcotic officials of Iran are doing a good job in their battle against drug trafficking. They also drew appreciation from several foreign countries for their good record and human sacrifices in their battle against the death merchants. But the fact is that the menace of drug addiction still exists in Iran.

Serious measures are needed to clamp down on drug trafficking. Iran's geographic location on the crossroads of several regions also contributes to the problem.

Drugs have caused untold suffering and human misery. Experts believe that poverty, discrimination and social injustice are some of the main causes of drug addiction.

Experts say that addicts need medical and psychological treatment. Some people have addictive personalities, and this makes them more susceptible to drug addiction and also makes it harder for them to quit using drugs.

The root causes of addiction must be addressed, not just the symptoms. Medical experts and psychologists should work to find a solution to this problem, since most drug addicts do not get cured in prison.