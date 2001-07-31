Auto Parts Quality Control Lab to Open in Tabriz

TEHRAN The Director of the East Azarbaijan Standards and Industrial Studies Department, Nezamodin Barzegar, announced, "The first national laboratory for the quality control of auto parts will open in Tabriz in autumn 2001."

He added, "The laboratory will work in the national and regional level, in the fields of presenting new technology and auto parts quality control based on the standard rules."

He said that three regional laboratories, for metal industry, gas appliances and electric tools will be established in Tabriz.

Barzegar said, "In this province 469 kinds of goods are being produced and more than 50 percent of the manufacturing units are expected to get the standard seal of approval."