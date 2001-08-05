Azeri Press Carry News of Kharrazi's Imminent Visit to Baku

TEHRAN Iran's Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi is scheduled to pay a formal imminent visit to Baku, Azerbaijan Republic, within the coming ten days, said the Azeri press and media reported, adding that the aim behind the visit have been to pave the way for the visit of Azeri President Heydar Aliyev to Tehran, that is scheduled to be following the invitation of President Mohammad Khatami.

During the recent trip of Iran's Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security Hassan Rouhani to Baku, Aliyev had vowed to pay a visit to Iran after the formation of President Khatami's new administration.

According to the press sources in Azerbaijan, the main topic of the discussions would be the issue of Caspian Sea and the two countries' common borders.

The five littoral countries of the Caspian Sea are scheduled to meet in the Turkmen capital Ashkhabad in October to decide on a legal regime for the waters.

The countries have still to come up with a legal regime for the exploitation of the sea resources, particularly its rich oil reserves, said to be the largest after Siberia and the Persian Gulf.

The coastal states of the sea have postponed several scheduled meetings on the legal regime of the Caspian Sea. The last scheduled for early March was postponed to a later date.