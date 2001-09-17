Migrant Birds Settle on Fars Marshland

TEHRAN -- General Manager of Fars Province Environmental Department, Mohammad-Hassan Pirasteh, speaking in Shiraz on Monday, said that in the past few days, thousands of migrant white winged birds have settled in Fars Province marshlands.

He said that the birds descended on Lakes Doroudzan Dam, Tashak, Parishan and Haft Baram because of drought. Most of the lakes in the province have dried up, including the birds' usual destination, Kaftar Aqlid Lake.

Pirasteh said that every year 250 species of migrant birds fly into the area from colder climes, often staying for up to seven months.

He remarked that Lakes Kaftar, Bakhtegan, Tashak, Parishan, Maharloo, Haram, Karian and Haft Baram are the main sources of water in Fars Province. With winter come the rains that attract migrant birds.

He added that the birds' migration to the marshlands has a positive effect on agriculture.