You Got Two Minutes to Say Yes, or Put Your Hands Up

TEHRAN The tough way of life in the wild West of yesteryears when a man with a glib tongue and a fast draw could guarantee for himself fame and fortune and a sort of prestige and power in Texas, has been taken up by one of the state's prominent sons who now resides in the east by the Potomac.

This form of tough talk and gun threat seems to have been put to good effect by the present incumbent of the White House. According to a French diplomat, when President Bush telephoned Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf asking for his support, he gave the Pakistani leader just two minutes to make up his mind and say yes or no. Evidently the American president gave him an offer he could not refuse as was seen by the speed in which Pakistan abandoned its old ally and joined the posse being formed.

The first reward for Pakistan has been the lifting of sanctions imposed after it tested its nuclear warhead. It seems that Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons no longer causes a threat as far as America is concerned, because General Musharaf has now decided to become buddies with Washington.

The new tough guy policy of if you're with me come and stand behind me or put your hands up seems to have been successful at least in the case of Pakistan. But what will happen when the gunman becomes older and cannot talk so gullibly nor draw so fast? Will Arizona Kid take over or maybe, just maybe, the Indians will come back to reclaim their territory and drive the posse out?