U.S. Condition for Lifting Sanctions on Azerbaijan

The U.S. government once again set another condition for abrogating U.S. Congressional Enactment No. 907 against the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Congressmen have asked President George W. Bush to verify that proper investigations are being conducted with regard to the murders of two U.S citizens in Baku in 2000 before abrogating the U.S. sanctions on Azerbaijan.

The Congress recently agreed to the abrogation of Enactment No. 907, but made it conditional on the approval of the president. The officials in Baku announced recently that in January 2002 the U.S. would abrogate the enactment, which bans so-called humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan. But considering the new condition, it is likely that the U.S. sanctions against this republic would be extended.

However, The U.S. may also seek to impose its influence on Baku and other countries in the Caucasus by trying to gain the trust of the Azeris through lifting its sanctions. The recent condition also seems to be aimed at getting more concessions from Baku.

The Azeri government, which is facing some internal crises and regional disputes, has also been trying to portray the U.S. Congressional Enactment 907 as its major problem, hoping to declare the abrogation of the enactment to be one of its great achievements. But the Baku government has more immediate problems, such as the dispute with Armenia over Karabakh and the fact that about one million Azeris have lost their homes. Other problems include the faltering economy, corruption and the allegations that some top officials have received bribes to influence oil pipeline routes.

Even if the enactment is abrogated, only a meager amount of financial assistance will be extended to Azerbaijan, which cannot play a significant role in solving the problems currently facing this country.