Intl. Communications Fair to Be Held in Mashhad

TEHRAN An International Exhibition of Computers, Office Equipment, Power, Electronics, and Communications will open in Mashhad on January 27.

The Khorasan International Exhibition director general has said, "In this age, known as the communications age, information is one of the most essential needs of the human race.

"We are currently witnessing progress in power, electronic and information dissemination, and such exhibitions such as this one can be useful in expanding the communications culture and also presenting new advancements." He added that the event will include representatives from Iranian companies as well as delegations from Japan, Germany, Korea, Indonesia, China and Taiwan.