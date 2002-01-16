Defense Minister: Palestine Is Main Issue of Islamic World, Arab Countries

TEHRAN -- Defense Minister Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday that the Zionist regime's crack-down on Palestinians is the number one concern of the Muslim world and the Arab states.

In separate meetings with ambassadors of Algeria, Kuwait, Syria, Yemen and Sudan, Shamkhani said that raising dispute within the Muslim states to divert the public opinion from the crisis in Palestine is accounted as betrayal to the Islamic goals.

The escalated attacks against the Palestinians have posed growing threat to national security of the Islamic and Arab states.

"The Zionist regime has embarked on massacring Palestinians on one hand, and fabricating ridiculous scenarios to misportray the Islamic states as violent, on the other," he said.

"Cooperation with the Zionist regime is, in fact, cooperation with terrorism so that the propaganda campaign against the Islamic and Arab states are taking place in line with the Zionist regime's objectives," Shamkhani pointed out.

The Algerian, Kuwaiti, Syrian, Yemeni and Sudanese ambassadors appreciated Iran's role in creating balance in the regional and international security and called for more cooperation among the Islamic states.

Ambassadors of the five Islamic states extended invitation to Shamkhani from his counterparts.