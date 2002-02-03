Hippopotamus Tramples Woman to Death in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- A female hippopotamus with a calf trampled to death a 35-year-old woman from Johannesburg at a game park in northeast Mpumalanga Province when she was filming them, public radio SABC said Sunday. Annatjie Minnie, accompanied by a 12-year-old girl, was videoing a herd of hippos when one of the animals rushed at them, the AFP said. Minnie was trampled underfoot when the enraged animal bore down on them but the girl managed to escape. The woman suffered multiple injuries and died on the way to hospital.