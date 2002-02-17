Bamou Selected Best Sacred Defense Book at Festival

The 6th festival for selecting the best book of sacred defense ended on Sunday, introducing the book Bamou as the best book. Expediency Council (EC) Chairman Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani as well as a group of officials, researchers, and poets, attended the closing ceremony at the Theology and Islamic Education College of Tehran University.

The Central Council of the festival selected the book Bamou (the name of a region in Kordestan) as the book of the year on Sacred Defense for its avoidance of sloganeering and cliches and for its effect.

The book was written by Asghar Kazemi and participated in the memory section of the festival.

The Central Council also honored the book Red Buttercups of Kordesten written by Mohammad Faeq Faraji and Allah-Nour Nour Elahi for writing about women martyrs.

In the Research Section, the jury awarded the second place to the book Hampaye Saeqeh (along with lightning) compiled by Hossein Behzad and Gol-Ali Babaei. The committee also gave honorable mention to the books Operations of Tariq-ul Qods compiled by Masoud Bakhtiari and the book (Battles of East Karoun).

Meanwhile, the book Atlas of the Iran-Iraq War, Pressed Ground Battles was selected second in the research services section. The books Calendar of the Iran-Iraq War, Renewing Iraq-U.S. Relations, and Relations and National Security in the Iran-Iraq War written by Mohammad Baqer Heshmatzadeh were also honored.

In the Story Section, a book written by Babak Tayebi was third and 3 Narrations from One Man written by Mohammad Reza Bayrami was specially honored. The books That Man Went in Rain written by Shahram Shafiei and Silent Bed of Sun written by Nosratollah Mahmoudzadeh and Land of Father compiled by Ahmad Shakeri were also honored.

In the Memory Section, honoring the book Reminders by Kourosh Olyani, the jury selected the book Confronting Satan by Seyed Qasem Yahosseini as the third best book.

In the Collection of Poems Section, the book Investigation by Hamid Davoudabadi was third. In the children's and young adults' section the book Silkworm was honored.

In the Art Section, the book Collection of War Photos by Saeid Aqaei was specially honored. In the play literature section, while honoring the books War for Peace by Masoud Farasati and the play Guest of Sleep Land by Chista Yasrebi, the jury considered gave no book first prize. Moreover, the cover design of the book My White Ode designed by Amir Khalilifard was specially honored.

In the Poetry Section, the jury honored the books Selection of Contemporary Literature by Abdol-Rahim Saeidirad, Those Days Went By by Abdol-Hossein Rahmati, Green Destiny and Epic of Words by Hamid Reza Shekarsari, and gave no first prize.

Meanwhile, the Central Council of the Festival, while thanking all the publishers of Sacred Defense books in 2001, announced that considering the criteria, it will not announce the best publisher and is hoping to see cultural endeavors of private and state-run publishers in order to transmit the culture of sacred defense.