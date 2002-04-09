Judiciary Chief Asks for Crackdown on Anti-Social Elements
April 10, 2002 - 0:0
TEHRAN - The Judiciary Chief, Ayatollah Mahmoud Shahrudi, in an ordinance to the Tehran Judiciary Department, asked for quick crackdown on the anti-social elements.
Shahrudi issued the ordinance following a hostage-taking and theft case in northern Tehran neighborhood, which caused the martyrdom of a law enforcement officer. The judiciary chief instructed the Tehran Judiciary Directorate General to investigate into the case immediately.