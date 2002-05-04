Accident Leaves Two Dead, One Injured in Ardestan

TEHRAN -- A head-on collision on Saturday between two cars on the road linking Ardestan to Zafarqand left two dead and one injured.

Iranian roads are some of the most hazardous in the world. Traffic experts blame the high rate of accidents on dilapidated vehicles and drivers' carelessness.

On average, some 15,000 people are killed and 87,000 injured in traffic accidents in Iran annually. According to official statistics, on average one person is killed every 40 minutes and one injured every seven minutes in traffic accidents in Iran.