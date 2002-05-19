Interior Minister Responds to MP's Questions

TEHRAN Iranian Interior Minister Abdolvahed Mousavi Lari attended a Majlis session on Sunday and responded to questions raised by Hassan Sobhani, the Damghan representative in Parliament.

Sobhani asked the interior minister to comment on the increasing use and distribution of narcotic drugs in the country.

Mousavi Lari presented a report of the Interior Ministry's performance in the battle against narcotic drugs.

He said there is currently an extensive cooperation among national institutions in the fight against drug use and distribution, adding that "the Judiciary and propaganda institutes, media, and univers