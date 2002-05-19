South Korea Seeks More Active Role in Development of South Pars Gas Field

TEHRAN -- South Korean Trade Minister, Hwang Doo-Yun in a meeting with Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh here on Sunday called for further participation of Korean companies in phases six, s

Hwang pointed to the efforts made by Korean companies in phases two and three of the field and expressed hope that Iran and South Korea would further broaden oil cooperation given their mutual capabil

He described bilateral cooperation and ties as "positive" and called for expansion and consolidation of mutual relations.

The Korean minister added the state-of-the-art technology plays a key role in the development of Iranian oil industry.