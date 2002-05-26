Family Donates 2 Rare Qorans to Tabriz Museum

TEHRAN - Two rare Holy Qorans which were printed in the time of Abbas Mirza were donated to the Tabriz Museum by a family from Tabriz.

They were published in the first printing house of Iran in Tabriz, in the year 1249 A.H., and were donated by the Mirfakhraei family.

The governor general of East Azarbaijan visited the museum to see the Qorans and expressed his gratitude to the Cultural Heritage Organization of the province for renovating the historical and cultural works of East Azarbaijan.