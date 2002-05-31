Palestinian Praises Iran's Leader for His Key Anti-Israel Stances

TEHRAN -- Secretary-General of the People's Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Ahmad Jibril praised on Wednesday Iran's Leader for his key anti-Israel stances.

In an interview with IRNA in Damascus, Jibril commented on a message by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and said the Leader's message was the most valuable and, in Fact, a decoration of honor for the Palestinian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a message on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ahmad Jibril's son recently said his martyrdom would reinforce the already firm resolve of the Palestinians in their resistance and struggle against the Israelis.

He said the Leader's message alleviated his grief and made him more determined to continue his struggles against the Zionists.

He vowed that the Palestinian militants would take revenge on the assassination of Palestinian youths.

The Palestinian people would not be frightened by Israel's criminal acts and killings of Palestinians, he said and added that the Israeli cruel actions would make more determined the Palestinian youth to struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

Jihad Jibril, elder son of Palestinian militant Ahmad Jibril, was assassinated in a car bomb in Beirut some days ago.

A funeral took place later on in the Palestinian Yarmuk Refugee Camp south of the Syrian capital where the victim's father received condolences.

Ahmad Jibril lashed out at the United States for backing the inhuman policies of Israel and rejected the U.S. claims on the Middle East.

He commented on the crisis in Palestine and stressed the need for restoring the Palestinians' rights and to establish a lasting regional peace based on justice.