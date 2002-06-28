Peykan No Longer Responsive to Today's Needs

TEHRAN -- The Assistant Executive Director of Iran Khodro Company, Seyed Javad Dehnadi, said that the pollutant emission problem of Peykan and Peugeot RD vehicles has been solved and in the near future the ECE1504 license would be issued by the Department of the Environment to the applicant.

According to the Public Relations Office of the company and announced by Dehnadi, from September 23 on injector-installed Peykan and Peugeot 405s will be available in the market.

He said that Peykan cars have been in the market for the past 50 years and have outlived their usefulness, IRNA reported.

Referring to the execution of new projects in Iran Khodro, he said that the New Peykan (NP), which is in the category of the universal class B, will start to be marketed in the Iranian year 1384.

Likewise, he said the "Picka" vehicle, which is between A and B in the universal ranking and is relatively cheap considering the salaries of government employees, would be marketed at the end of the Iranian calendar year 1385.