Iranian Team Ranks First in 7th Intl. Math Olympiad

TEHRAN - The Iranian team finished first in the 7th International Math Olympiad.

The Olympiad was held from July 23-26 in Ardebil with the participation of 138 students from 10 countries, 26 of whom were female students.

Fifty students from China, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, and Syria took part.

Iran finished in first place, Russia finished second, and China third.

Mohsen Sharifi Tabar of San'ati Sharif University won first prize.

Iran's deputy minister of science, research and technology, the governor general of Ardebil Province as well as some instructors and university chancellors from the participating countries attended the closing ceremony, in which the teams finishing in the top six received plaques of honor and presents.

Moreover, the math instructors of Iran were also honored during the ceremony, according to the secretary of the Olympiad, Dr. Pour-Kazemi. A national academic Olympiad was also held with competition in several fields such as Qoran and Hadith, Persian literature, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, electronics, mechanics, and computer sciences.999