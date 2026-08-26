Massive flash flood hits Nepal-China border, hundreds of tourists missing

At least 95 people have been killed, and hundreds of tourists are missing, after a massive flash flood and mudslide on the Nepal-China border, BBC reported.

The missing tourists include more than 100 from India, 47 from the US, and 33 from the UK, according to Nepal's tourist board. The area is popular with pilgrims and trekkers

CCTV from Tibet shows a wall of water and mud hitting buildings at a border crossing - other images from Nepal show people trying to flee as the flood surges

In Tibet, Chinese President Xi Jinping is offering personal directives - that usually means an incident is very serious, writes our correspondent in Beijing, Laura Bicker

Nepal's foreign minister says the flood may have been caused by an earthquake triggering an avalanche

This is the most devastating disaster in Nepal since the 2015 earthquake which killed 9,000 people.

Chinese state media say the People’s Liberation Army has activated its emergency response plan and has begun planning more aerial reconnaissance and airlift missions.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah says he is left with a "heavy heart" after the country's fatal flash floods.

"The entire nation has been left shocked and deeply distressed" by the loss of life and damage to property, he says in a social media post, calling the disaster "sudden" and "massive".

He offers "heartfelt tributes" and "deepest condolences" to those who have lost their lives and their loved ones.