Rahimian: Zionists Spreading Their Corrupt Ideas Through Propagation

TEHRAN -- The Leader's representative and head of the Martyrs Foundation said that the Zionist propaganda is gaining more influence as the regime resorts to various mass media, agencies and communication centers to spread corruption all over the world. Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Hossein Rahimian, during the fourth Islamic training camp of Shahed University students held in Mashhad, said: "The Zionists' way of thinking is the root of the Jewish deviation," adding that Jews who have deviated from their faith "have wasted and shattered Moses' efforts."

He considered the current state of global corruption and violence as a characteristic attribute of Zionists. Rahimian referred to the Lebanese Martyrs' Children Custody Plan, and said, "From 36 countries all over the world volunteers have called expressing their desire to cooperate with the Lebanon Martyrs Foundation on providing custody to the martyrs' children." He described the efforts of the superpower and its Zionist ally to destroy the Hizbollah and Muslims as "quite fruitless," and said that "the efforts of the Zionists are focused on creating conflict and struggle among various parties in Palestine in order to disintegrate them." Rahimian, recalling Imam Khomeini's statement that Islam will make superpowers regret their atrocities, confidently declared that "the Islamic resistance of Hizbollah will defeat the U.S. and the Zionists."