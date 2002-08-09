Agassi Sets Up Hewitt Clash, Roddick Through

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt will renew their rivalry in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters after both scored wins on Thursday.

Hewitt fought back from a set down before beating Finland's Jarrko Nieminen 2-6 6-2 6-3 while Agassi eased past Thomas Enqvist 6-4 7-5 in his third round match.

Andy Roddick and Juan Carlos Ferrero were the day's other big name winners.

Agassi started brightly, breaking midway through the first set but Enqvist fought back from an early break down in the second to make the American work hard.

He broke again at 5-5 to finally put the stubborn Swede away.

"He takes his chances so those games when he gets some good work on the ball, anything can happen," said former world number one Agassi.

Hewitt has a winning record over Agassi and the seven-time Grand Slam champion said he will have to be on form to have any chance against the young Australian.

"The guy's been playing the best tennis in the world for a while now so to go out and play anything less than my best stuff just isn't going to get the job done," he said.

Having cruised through the first two rounds without the loss of a game, Hewitt found himself pinned back in the first set as he entered unknown territory in his match against Nieminen, said Reuters.

"I've never seen him play before," said the U.S. and Wimbledon champion.

"He was mixing it up well and I couldn't really work it out.

It took me a while to get into the match. "It's nice though, after having an easy time of it, to get a tough, competitive match."

Hewitt, who had spent just 59 minutes on court in his first two matches, looked out of sorts from the start against Nieminen.