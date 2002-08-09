Generation Gap * REVIEW OF THE PLAY "CAIN"

As you step in the New Hall of City Theater, you come across a yellow floor with a red stool and a hatchet over it in the middle of the stage.

But the thing that most attracts you is a tree with two red apples against a black background.

The play "Cain" was written by Fredrich Kafka and directed by Ghotbeddin Sadeqi.

Stage designer Monireh Maleky succeeds in conveying the message of the play.

Actors Emiril Arjmand, Rozita Fazai, Reza Afshar and Naser Ashouraiin give powerful performances.

This is the first time that they have acted in a play directed by Sadeqi.

In this Expressionist play, Kafka describes the suffering of German youth after the First World War.

Sadeqi uses various methods to convey Kafka's message. The play is bold and innovative.

Real theater is subjective, revealing, and bold, just like "Cain".