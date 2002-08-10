Iran, Second Major Trading Partner of Oman

ABU DHABI -- Iran stood as the second major trading partner of Oman in terms of reexports from January to February, according to Omani Ministry of National Economy.

The ministry in a report, quoted by daily ****Al-Watan**** on Saturday, said the value of reexported goods from Oman to Iran in the period under study was $72.28 million.

In the January-February period, $265 million worth of goods were reexported from Oman, showing a 22.6 percent rise compared to that in the same period the previous year.

The UAE stood as the first major trading partner of Oman in the January-February period for reexport of $108 million worth of Omani goods.

Oman imported $914 million worth of goods in the period -- a figure showing 17.7 percent rise compared to that in the corresponding period the previous year.