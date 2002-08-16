U.S. Opposes Iran WTO Entry

BERLIN - The United States has consistently objected to Iran's joining the WTO since Tehran first applied for membership six years ago.

German Minister of Economy and Technology Werner Mueller here Friday said Iran's membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO) would necessitate a normalization of ties with its arch-foe, the United States.

"A prerequisite for starting Iran's WTO membership negotiations is that no WTO member objects to it. Unlike Germany and the European Union, the U.S. is of the belief that starting such talks would be premature or would set a wrong signal," Mueller said in an interview with IRNA ahead of his August 17 official visit to Iran.

"The normalization of relations between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic of Iran can ultimately lead out of this situation," the minister added.

Mueller urged Iran in the meantime to initiate steps to comply with WTO regulations like reforming customs laws, the unification of the foreign exchange rate as well as the gradual opening of the banking sector.