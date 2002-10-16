Cleric Calls Velayat-e Faqih Axis of the System

TEHRAN -- The representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran's northeastern Province of Golestan, Ayatollah Seyed Kazem Nour-Mofidi, in Gorgan on Tuesday called the Leadership of the jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih) the axis of the Islamic system in Iran and underscored its contribution to the prosperity and development of the system.

Nour-Mofidi, speaking at a meeting with members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Golestan Province, said that in the absence of such an axis, the system would have already been dismantled.

He said it was the Velayat-e Faqih who called on the supporters of the Islamic Revolution to reinforce unity and solidarity, thus preventing discord and disunity among them.

Nour-Mofidi pointed to international conditions at this sensitive juncture and warned of plots hatched by the global arrogance (the United States), stressing the need to promote unity and solidarity among the supporters of the Islamic Revolution as the only way to confront the enemies.

"Now, considering that the plots devised by the global arrogance have brought the world into a deadlock, you are the only guardians who can take the example of Imam Hossein (AS) and break this deadlock," he said.

Nour-Mofidi also stated that the demise of the global dominance of the U.S. is near and added that Muslims should use all their potential to take advantage of these conditions.