MPs Say Aghajari in Good Conditions

TEHRAN -- Majlis Deputy representing Delijan and Mahallat Ali-Asghar Hadizadeh on Thursday said jailed academic Hashem Aghajari was in good conditions.

Hadizadeh, in a letter to Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi, wrote that a Majlis delegation had met Aghajari in Hamedan prison, stressing that the academic had voiced satisfaction with his general conditions there.

He added that Aghajari had rejected the reports that prison officials refused to provide him with his requirements, including books.

A court in the western Province of Hamedan has sentenced Aghajari to death on blasphemy charges following his speech in the city last August in which he called for religious restructuring and criticized the Islamic principle of emulating religious leaders in Shia-dominated Iran.

The death sentence is pending a review on the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It drew angry criticism, with students staging several days of protest rallies to call on the Judiciary to suspend the ruling, IRNA reported.