31 Indian Pilots and 68 Aircraft Lost in Last Three Years

NEW DELHI -- As many as 31 Indian pilots were killed and the Indian Air Force (IAF) lost 68 aircraft in crashes during the past three years till last Monday, Lok Sabha (Lower House of Indian

Parliament) was informed. According to local media reports, while 15 pilots were killed in 2000-01 and 27 aircraft lost in crashes, nine pilots were killed and 20 planes lost the next year and seven pilots killed and 21 planes lost in 2002-03 till February 17, India's Defense Minister George

Fernandes said in reply to a question. He said the government was keen on early procurement of Advanced Jet Trainers (AJTs) for the Indian Air Force though no contract had

been finalized as yet. "Various options of procurement of AJTs have been under examination by the government. No contract has been finalized as yet,"

Fernandes said. He said, "There is no direct relationship between the aircraft

crashes and the absence of an AJT". Fernandes said several measures had been taken to enhance the

quality of training to improve skill and confidence of pilot trainees. The effect of these measures could be assessed in the next two to three years when the pilots gain operational status at various

squadrons, he said. (IRNA)