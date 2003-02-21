31 Indian Pilots and 68 Aircraft Lost in Last Three Years
Parliament) was informed. According to local media reports, while 15 pilots were killed in 2000-01 and 27 aircraft lost in crashes, nine pilots were killed and 20 planes lost the next year and seven pilots killed and 21 planes lost in 2002-03 till February 17, India's Defense Minister George
Fernandes said in reply to a question. He said the government was keen on early procurement of Advanced Jet Trainers (AJTs) for the Indian Air Force though no contract had
been finalized as yet. "Various options of procurement of AJTs have been under examination by the government. No contract has been finalized as yet,"
Fernandes said. He said, "There is no direct relationship between the aircraft
crashes and the absence of an AJT". Fernandes said several measures had been taken to enhance the
quality of training to improve skill and confidence of pilot trainees. The effect of these measures could be assessed in the next two to three years when the pilots gain operational status at various
squadrons, he said. (IRNA)