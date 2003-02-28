Twelve International Airlines in Hong Kong Seek to Levy Fuel Surcharge

HONG KONG -- Twelve international airlines operating in Hong Kong have applied for the right to levy a fuel surchage on passengers, a spokeswoman for the Civil Aviation Department said Friday.

The airlines have asked to be able to impose charges of between 5.13 and 13 U.S. dollars for each one-way ticket, a request the department will consider, the spokeswoman said.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways was not among the 12 airlines seeking fuel surcharges as Iraqi war drums sent us oil prices spiking to a 12-year high of 39.99 U.S. dollars a barrel Wednesday.

International airlines seeking the surcharge were: Air Canada, Northwest Airlines, Emirates airline, United Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Dragonair. The other six were Chinese mainland-based and included Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Northern Airlines, China Southern Airlines. (AFP)