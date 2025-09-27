Honor of the Islamic World

This Tehran Times special issue marks the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary General of Hezbollah. It brings together reflections on his spiritual and ideological bonds, his defense of Palestine, and his enduring role in shaping the Resistance. Writers and observers offer perspectives on his leadership, while personal recollections and essays explore his character, humility, and the symbolism his memory has assumed across borders. The issue also includes investigations into the organizational foundations that sustained Hezbollah’s struggle, highlighting the behind-the-scenes role of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as analyses of foreign-driven efforts to disarm Lebanon’s deterrent and the grave risks such a project entails.