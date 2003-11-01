New Model of Pars Hits Market

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- New model of "Pars" passenger car with 16 valves hit the market that in comparison with previous model, it enjoys low fuel consumption rate as well as high speed and power, the Public Relations Dept. of Iran Khodro Industrial Group mentioned.

"The fuel consumption in the car has been designed based on Europe modern standard that has decreased the rate up to 5 percent as compared to its previous model," the report added.

Platform Designing Manager of Iran Khodro Industrial Group, Eng. Baqer Qarizadeh said that installation of new engine with 16 valves has increased engine power 15 to 20 percent, adding that the engine produces in Iran Khodro under French Peugeot Company license.

He referred to production of 30,000 Peugeot "Pars" passenger cars annually at Iran Khodro Co. and said that the new engine managed to receive Europe 3 standard.

Of the other features of Pars passenger car with new engine, he pointed to maximum speed (185 km), ABS system and low fuel consumption rate (8.2 liter for 120 km).