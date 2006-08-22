Economic news in brief (Aug. 22)

Iran’s Kermanshah, Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah set to boost trade ties

KERMANSHAH – A memorandum of understanding, including terms urging trade ties development, was signed recently between the general governor of Kermanshah Province, western Iran, and governor of Sulaymaniyah, northeast of Iraq.

The agreement consists of 19 terms one of which explaining the process through which Kermanshah would supply Sulaymaniyah with electricity as of early October. The two sides will also exchange auto spare parts and fuel through Khosravi, a city located on the Iran-Iraq borderline.

Iran, Italy cooperating in Chabahar aquaculture projects

ZAHEDAN, Sistan-Baluchestan Prov. – Iran and Italy are implementing aquaculture projects in Chabahar, a local aquaculture development official told IRNA on Monday.

“An Italian delegation recently visited Chabahar to discuss with us the development of joint shrimp farming and other aquaculture projects,” Ali Sistani added, noting that several Italian companies, including Cirspe, have been cooperating with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the region since 2002 to increase shrimp farming capacity of Chabahar and Gwadar, a small town on the border with Pakistan.

15th exclusive Persian carpet fair opens today in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 15th Exclusive Persian Carpet Exhibition opens today in the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The pavilions of the expo are all named after the veteran Persian carpet weavers and designers. Meanwhile, the Union of Persian Carpet Exporters & Producers will provide the visitors with detailed information about the brands and designs of Persian carpets during the weeklong event.

Yazd pistachio production to hit 32,000 tons

YAZD – Pistachio production in this central province could hit 32,000 tons this year, an official with the provincial Agricultural Jihad Department told ISNA on Tuesday.

“Last year, however, unexpected frost caused a dramatic decrease in Yazd’s pistachio production,” Vakili stated. Iran exports over 80 percent of its pistachios, he said, pointing to the European Union, South Korea, Japan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and several former soviet republics as the main importers of Iranian pistachios. He also noted that the complete implementation of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) will largely help improve pistachio’s health through reducing the level of aflatoxin.

Gasoline production at Shazand Refinery to reach 16m lit.

TEHRAN – Gasoline production in the Shazand Refinery, Markazi Province, will hit 16 million liters as soon as an Iranian-Chinese consortium finishes the refinery’s major development plan.

The consortium, which is owned 66% by the Iranian side, will spend one billion dollars on building the equipments and installations, and is expected to complete the project, including the increase of oil refining capacity from 180,000 bpd to 250,000 bpd, in 45 months at most.