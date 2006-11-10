Iran, Russia to cooperate in wildfire, pest control plans

TEHRAN – The fourth joint forestry conference between Iran and Russia holds the promise of mutual cooperation in wildfire and pest control and relevant issues, the head of Iran Forest and Range Organization told the student news agency ISNA here on Friday.

The three-day event, held in Tehran from Nov. 8-10, offers both sides an opportunity to exchange views on production technology of woodland seeds and employing Russian satellite information for mapping the range and plant areas in the country, Khoda-Karam Jalali added.

Iran imports a large bulk of its required wood from Russia. The neighboring country to the north holds over one million hectares of forest with annual wood exports of 200 million cubic meters.