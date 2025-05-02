Another stain in Israel’s infamous short history

TEHRAN - On May 2, 2025, the Conscience, a vessel belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) carrying humanitarian aid and activists to Gaza, was attacked by armed drones in international waters near Malta. This act of aggression, which the FFC has attributed to Israel, caused a fire and significant damage to the ship, endangering the lives of the 30 human rights advocates on board.

The attack is a clear violation of international law and a stark illustration of Israel's ongoing efforts to maintain its illegal blockade of Gaza, inflict collective punishment on its civilian population, and carry out what many critics describe as a genocidal campaign.



Historical context

The ongoing Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has been in effect since 2007 and has been tightened since March 2, 2025, must be taken into consideration when analyzing the attack on the Conscience. The Gaza Strip is currently experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis as a result of this blockade, which limits the entry of necessities like food, medicine, and fuel.

With widespread unemployment, poverty, and food insecurity, the UN and other international organizations have warned time and again that Gaza is on the verge of collapse. Israeli military offensives have repeatedly destroyed the infrastructure and killed thousands of Palestinian civilians, worsening the situation.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has been organizing missions to Gaza for years to challenge the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

This is not the first time an aid flotilla has been attacked by Israel. In 2010, Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara, a Turkish vessel part of the first Gaza Freedom Flotilla, killing nine activists in international waters.

That incident caused a major diplomatic rupture between Israel and Turkey, but no Israeli officials were held accountable.

Fifteen years later, the pattern repeats—with deadlier context and wider implications.

Flotilla attack defied international conventions

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition is still all in on its goal to break the Gaza blockade and get humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, even after the recent attack. They say they'll keep organizing missions to Gaza and want to hold Israel accountable for what happened.

The coalition is asking the international community to speak out against the attack on the Conscience and to take real steps to lift the blockade on Gaza. They’re also calling for an independent investigation into the attack and want those behind it to face justice.

That attack on the Conscience wasn't just wrong—it broke international law. Targeting a civilian ship in international waters goes against the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Geneva Conventions. It also messes with the principle of freedom of navigation and the right to provide aid to those in need.

On top of that, Israel's blockade of Gaza acts as collective punishment, which is not allowed under the Fourth Geneva Convention. This blockade isn't just about cutting off supplies; it aims to hurt the civilian population of Gaza and cause them real suffering

International reactions

The world’s reaction to the attack on the Conscience has been pretty quiet. While some governments and groups have shown concern, there hasn't been any strong criticism of Israel or calls for it to be held responsible.

The Maltese government put out a low-key statement saying they’re “concerned” about what happened and want more details. Meanwhile, EU officials have mostly stayed silent, and some member countries seem to be discouraging further flotilla efforts because they don't want to upset Israel.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, said she got a worried call from the Freedom Flotilla crew and urged countries to support them. But with such a weak international response, it seems Israel feels it can keep acting without facing any real consequences for breaking international law and hurting people's rights.

The drone strike on the Conscience isn’t just a one-off event; it shows a larger pattern of Israel trying to cut off Gaza and make life there even harder.

This incident shows just how dangerous it is for aid workers trying to help people in Gaza during ongoing attacks and blockades. It makes it clear that we really need a safe route for aid and civilians to get through.

Attack on Gaza aid flotilla as Israel faces ICJ scrutiny

In what constitutes a notable legal event following the recent drone attack on the Gaza aid flotilla, Israel is currently facing scrutiny at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial body of the United Nations. The ICJ finished a week of hearings on May 2 on whether Israel is required to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of important humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

These ICJ hearings also provide important legal and humanitarian context regarding the drone attack on the Gaza aid flotilla. The attack on a civilian aid vessel operating in international waters outside Malta is yet another development in Israel's persistent actions to enforce its blockade and restrict humanitarian access to Gaza.

The ICJ proceedings demonstrate the growing impatience within the international community with Israel's policies.

This addition contextualizes the flotilla vessel attack within the broader context of an international legal proceeding that calls into question Israel's blockade and restriction of humanitarian aid to Gaza and strengthens the criticism of Israel’s actions and shows that the world urgently needs to hold it accountable..