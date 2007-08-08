Iran ready to help Iraqimprove security situation

TEHRAN-- Iran is prepared to contribute to Iraq's reconstruction program and to assist in efforts to improve the security situation, Iranian First Vice President Parviz Davudi said in Baghdad on Wednesday.<br>

At a meeting between Davudi and Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, senior Iranian and Iraqi officials stressed the need to use all available means to promote bilateral cooperation and the expansion of ties and to remove obstacles.The officials also called for speedy implementation of the bilateral agreements signed during Davudiï¿½s trip to Iraq.Davudi and al-Maliki stated that Tehran and Baghdad seek to enhance cooperation in the industrial, energy, commerce, trade, and economic spheres.Davudi said that Iran has always sought to help restore security in Iraq because a secure Iraq benefits Iran and the entire region.Elsewhere in his remarks, Davudi called for foreign troops to withdraw from Iraq.ï¿½The Iraqi people and youth, through hard work, high morale, and strong motivation, can prepare the ground for the withdrawal of the occupiers from their homeland and guarantee security in the country,ï¿½ Davudi observed.He pointed out that Iranian technicians and entrepreneurs are prepared to participate in the construction of refineries and hospitals and the implementation of petrochemical, water, sewage treatment, power, telecommunications, and scientific projects in Iraq.Al-Maliki said that Iraq wants to make use of Iranï¿½s experiences in many areas, including power transmission, oil derivative swaps, and power plant construction.He also expressed hope that Iranian companies would invest in and contribute to the implementation of development and infrastructure projects in Iraq